SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved a wastewater utility project agreement with the developer of a mobile home/RV community to be located near the Panther Parkway and Little Redwater Lake.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the city already has water service just south of the proposed community, which is outside the city limits.
The agreement is to run the city’s sewer system out to the development with the city owning and maintaining the lines within the park up to the meters, he said.
Bill Dross, with Century Companies of Lakeland, said the company has 15 retirement parks will full amenities including clubhouse, pool and shuffle board courts.
“This will be our first new community since 2007,” he said. “We have been looking for years to do a new project and Sebring is in our target area. We already own one community here (Whisper Lake). We love the area. It is a great retirement market.
“When we saw the property and the new road going in it really piqued our interest. It is a great location and Sebring is a good market for what we do. The city has been completely cooperative with us and so has the county.”
The water and sewer service is always the biggest hurdles for the company, Dross noted. “It is going to be a great project and we are excited about it.”
The plans for the development are being worked on now and should be submitted within 30 days, he said. They should be closing on the property in mid-March. After the closing, it will take 10 or 12 months for construction.
The plan is to sell 60 homes a year and with 330 lots it will take five or six years for total buildout, Dross said.
The agreement between the City of Sebring and CRF Sebring, a division of Lakeland-based Century Companies, is to design, engineer and permit a municipal wastewater force main extension of the city’s existing sanitary sewer collection system with CRF reimbursing the city for one-half of the costs up to $200,000.
The plan is to engineer a line that will accommodate additional development as the Panther Parkway develops, according to the city. The city’s wastewater line will have to be extended about 1,800 feet to service the community.