SEBRING — It could be pickleball time by next summer at Charlie Brown Park with a sports construction company lined up to replace the tennis courts with pickleball courts.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Administrator Scott Noethlich said, “We are getting ever so much closer to having our own pickleball courts.”
City Council President Tom Dettman said, “Good, good, good.”
During last year’s budget process, Counicil approved a $200,000 budget for the Charlie Brown Park pickleball courts.
The City solicited for the construction of the project and one bid was received from Nidy Sports Construction, which has a office in Longwood.
An evaluation committee comprised of Sebring Building Official Greg Griffin, Councilman Mark Stewart and Dana Adams (a local pickleball champion) found the firm to be responsive and responsible to complete the project and recommended the purchasing agent post an intent to award.
The total proposed price from Nidy Sports Construction was $155,000, which does not include the sunshade area, water source and lighting and electric that the city has elected to sub-contract out for cost savings. The tasks the city will sub-contract are estimated to cost about $70,000 for a total cost project cost of $225,000.
Noethlich said he plans to ask for a 50/50 cost share for the project on Nov. 17 from the Recreation & Parks Advisory Committee (RPAC).
The summary of work for the project states there are two existing tennis courts that need to be converted into six permanent pickleball courts, a singles/warm up court and blank area intended for sun shelter.
Noethlich said the work on the courts would likely start in February or possibly March and would be completed within three months of that start date.
Council approved awarding Nidy Sports Construction the professional design and reconstruction project for the pickleball courts at Charlie Brown Park and instructed the city attorney to prepare the contract for the negotiated terms.
Charlie Brown Park is located at 920 Hawthorne Drive, Sebring.