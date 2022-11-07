Pickleball courts coming to Charlie Brown Park

The two tennis courts at Charlie Brown Park in Sebring will be replaced with pickleball courts, which could be in place by summer 2023.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — It could be pickleball time by next summer at Charlie Brown Park with a sports construction company lined up to replace the tennis courts with pickleball courts.

At a recent City Council meeting, City Administrator Scott Noethlich said, “We are getting ever so much closer to having our own pickleball courts.”

