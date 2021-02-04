SEBRING — The Sebring City Council unanimously approved the proposal to have a fleet of electric rental scooters in the CRA district and at a few locations on Lakeview Drive.
The Community Redevelopment Agency was contacted by the scooter rental company, Bird, which has rental programs in Tampa and South Florida and in other states.
The CRA contacted Dan Andrews, of Legacy Bicycles in downtown Sebring, which would be the local management partner for the fleet of scooters
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, CRA Chairman David Leidel said it would be a private partnership between two companies with the CRA supporting the idea of bringing the scooters to the downtown to solve the perceived parking issues and offering a pseudo mass transit option to get around one location to the other within the district.
Andrews said they are micro-mobility scooters, which don’t use a charging station. They ARE staged each morning and then picked up each evening to be charged.
A GEO fence can limit the areas where the scooters can be operated and the time of day they can be used can be set to specified hours, he noted.
“I talked to the police chief and city staff about how we will define those hours of operations and maybe even modifying those hours of operation during special events,” Andrews said.
“They are a really small compact scooter, think of a little child’s Razor scooter, but motorized and a little bit more substantial wheels and thinks like that,” he explained. It’s not a ride-on large motorcycle type scooter.
The scooters have about a 20-mile range per charge, Andrews said, so someone could get on one in downtown Sebring and ride to Don Jose’s for dinner and ride back to downtown Sebring.
The way the liability works is the user downloads an app, he said. Each individual scooter has a QR code (matrix barcode) that the user scans and the rental process includes the terms and limitations of the agreement.
Celebration has these scooters, which he used when his wife was running a marathon, Andrews noted.
“This is a new push by Bird Scooters to come into small communities like ourselves,” he said. “They see themselves serving as kind of a public transportation alternative and we think it could be a nice addition to downtown.”
The rider could use them on roadways like a bicycle or on sidewalks.
Councilman Charlie Lowrance asked how fast the scooters could travel.
Andrews replied about 14 to 15 miles per hour.
Lowrance asked about the rental charge.
Andrews replied that the rate is set by Bird with a $3 initial fee and then a charge for distance such as per half mile.
The proposed agreement between Bird and Legacy is for one year.
Councilman Mark Stewart said, “It sounds very good to me; Give it a shot.”
Council agreed it would be good to try it for one year.