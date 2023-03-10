SEBRING — Dominic M. Rial, 21, and Haley D. Coarsey, also 21, both of Sebring, were arrested by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
Rial’s charges are property damage over $200 but under $1,000, attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed and attempted larceny, grand theft under $10,000.
Coarsey’s charges are property damage over $200 but under $1,000 and attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed.
According to the co-defendant’s HCSO arrest reports, on Monday, deputies arrived to a residence on Cypress Court because of an attempted delayed burglary. When deputies arrived, they made contact with the victims. One victim said just before 4 a.m. a white male and female were using a shovel to try and break in. The victim said he saw the male, later identified as Rial, sitting on his riding mower.
The deputy noticed the windows and screen were disturbed. He also noted tiles disturbed and a broken concrete barrier at the edge of the property. The victim said the damage was $600 and the mower was valued at $8,000, the report said.
On Tuesday, officers from Sebring Police Department pulled over a Buick in a traffic stop. The vehicle matched the description of Rial’s car that was given to law enforcement as well as descriptions of the co-defendants.
Both defendants were made aware of their Miranda rights and both made a statement. The statements were redacted from the arrest reports.