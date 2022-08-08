SEBRING — A developer has submitted a proposal to build 275 apartment units with a clubhouse, pool and other amenities on the northside of the Sebring Parkway and west of Scenic Highway.
BH Sebring Square Park, LLC, Brooklyn, N.Y. owns three vacant parcels totaling 15.7 acres between Scenic Highway and Covington Road.
The proposed development, The Terraces on The Parkway, would include three apartment buildings with a maximum height of 45 feet. A rendering shows a four-story apartment building.
The amenities specified in the proposal notes it will have “up to and including” tennis, basketball, pickleball, a dog park and parcel kiosk.
The size of the units would range from 720 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bathroom) to 1,250 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms).
The proposed development is on the Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. meeting agenda of the Sebring Planning and Zoning Board.
A Future Land Use change from Low Density Residential and Medium Density Residential to High Density Residential is requested by the developer.
Also requested by the developer is a zoning change from R-1 Single Family and R-3 Multiple-Family District to PD Planned Development.
The proposed development would have two access points on Scenic Highway.
An informal presentation of the project was made to the City Council in January with the project receiving unanimous support from Council to proceed with this request, according to the land use/zoning amendment application submitted to the City of Sebring.