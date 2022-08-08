Proposed Terraces on the Parkway

A developer is proposing to build a three-building, 275-unit apartment complex in Sebring on the northwest corner of the Sebring Parkway and Scenic Highway.

 COURTESY IMAGE

SEBRING — A developer has submitted a proposal to build 275 apartment units with a clubhouse, pool and other amenities on the northside of the Sebring Parkway and west of Scenic Highway.

BH Sebring Square Park, LLC, Brooklyn, N.Y. owns three vacant parcels totaling 15.7 acres between Scenic Highway and Covington Road.

Recommended for you