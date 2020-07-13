SEBRING — Due to the pandemic’s impact on the economy, the City of Sebring will not be moving forward with any plans to pave Curry Street.
The City of Sebring in recent months was working on developing an equitable plan to pay for the paving of a road into the unfinished Curry Street development, which has five houses and vacant lots.
Without the road and without utility services a certificate of occupancy has not been issued for any of the houses that were built prior to the economic downturn in 2008.
Adriana Fernandez who owns one of the homes has been on the City Council’s agenda several times in the hopes of finding a solution to Curry Street, which is off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and south of Cemetery Road.
At its recent meeting, the Sebring City Council was provided a budget estimate of $165,773 to construct and asphalt road, which does not include the cost of a cul-de-sac. Additional right-of-way would have to be obtained for the cul-de-sac.
The estimate does not include the cost to construct a retention pond, which would require additional property.
The design and engineering of paving Curry Street would cost $26,500 according to a proposal from Poltson engineering for a total estimated cost for an asphalt road of $192,273.
It was noted that a shell rock road would reduce the cost by about $20,000, but the ongoing maintenance of a shell rock road would soon offset the savings.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said the City Council decided not to move forward with any plans for paving Curry Street.
Council just didn’t feel it was prudent at this time to spend that kind of money in the current economic situation especially with revenues falling due to COVID-19, he said. Also, it is probably too much money to spend anyway because it is not known how much the City will recover in its costs, not knowing how the development will progress.
From a financial perspective Council didn’t want to burden the taxpayers with a road that may only benefit one property owner or two or three property owners.
There is a vacant parcel located behind Fernandez’s house, which could be utilized to access her property, Noethlich said. “We are going to assist her with getting in touch with that property owner and see whether or not some type of solution could be worked out that way.”