Weigle Avenue property

Behind the wall, trees and vegetation of this Weigle Avenue property there is a house. The Sebring City Council decided not to accept the property from the estate of a deceased man who specified the property be used for a dog park or to benefit dogs.

 MARC VALERO/ STAFF

SEBRING — Possible environmental issues, unfavorable location and the condition of the properties were the big concerns of the Sebring City Council in turning down an offer to receive property for the development of a dog park.

The will of Larry Ross Johnson, who passed away on Oct. 19, 2021, specified his plans for his properties on Weigle Avenue and Kenilworth Drive just east of Sebring High School.

