SEBRING — Possible environmental issues, unfavorable location and the condition of the properties were the big concerns of the Sebring City Council in turning down an offer to receive property for the development of a dog park.
The will of Larry Ross Johnson, who passed away on Oct. 19, 2021, specified his plans for his properties on Weigle Avenue and Kenilworth Drive just east of Sebring High School.
Johnson instructed that the properties be used as a dog park, dog burial ground, or other use that benefit dogs. After the estate expenses, there would be between $410,000 and $420,000 from Johnson’s estate for expenses of the dog park.
Johnson’s will also provides that the houses at 3084 Kenilworth Blvd., 1305 Weigle Ave. and 3816 Kenilworth Blvd. are to be “kept in repair and maintained and used in the operation of the foundation.”
Councilwoman Terry Mendel said it was a generous offer from the gentleman. She looked at the property that day.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle was concerned that the properties had a gas station and an auto repair shop with an old car lift with a large cylinder, the type that leaked oil “like crazy. My concern is the pollution in that area.”
Councilman Mark Stewart agreed, saying that is the primary issue.
Council President Tom Dettman said the properties come with three houses that are specified to be maintained. What would the city do with those?
Mendel said some of the homes are pretty decrepit, but she didn’t go onto the properties.
Carlisle said the home in the back is pretty rundown. “It’s an incredible thing he [Johnson] wanted to do, but the city is already trying to get rid of some pollution in another area.”
Dettman said there are a lot of photographs that look “scary.”
“It is a wonderful idea; it is the wrong location,” he said. Even without the environmental issues, Dettman pointed out the property is on a main thoroughfare with the high school next door, adjacent to a residential area. “There is probably a better property.”
Carlisle said there hasn’t been discussion yet about having a parking lot so that $410,000 — $420,000 will disappear quickly.
“It’s too scary,” Mendel said.
“I don’t have a good feeling about it,” Councilman Roland Bishop said.
The City Council unanimously voted against accepting the property.
According to the will, if the city declines to accept the property, the personal representative’s intention is to petition the court to provide permission to sell the properties and use the funds to establish a scholarship program for girls involved in Sebring High School softball, which Johnson coached for many years.