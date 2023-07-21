Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Daryl Jeffers, of Sebring, remembers his younger brother, Ronald, as a gregarious person, who in retirement brightened lives of seniors with his beautiful singing voice.
Pastor Jeffers is traveling to Georgia today for his brother’s funeral.
Ronald Jeffers, 66, was one of the four people who were killed Saturday, July 15, in a mass shooting in the Atlanta suburb of Hampton.
Ronald was described as a pillar of his church, according to an Associated Press report. Sherry Wyatt, who works at Hampton’s recreation center near Jeffers’ home, said Sunday that Jeffers would regularly sing at the senior center that shares the building.
Pastor Jeffers said it was about a year and a half ago, before he relocated to Sebring, when he last saw his bother in the Atlanta area.
They had a good time and fellowship and went out to eat along with his other brother, David, who passed away a few months ago from natural causes, Pastor Jeffers said.
“I talked to my brother not too long ago. He was doing well and enjoying his retirement,” Pastor Jeffers said.
They grew up south of Atlanta in the Morrow and Forest Park area not too far from the Atlanta airport.
Ronald was five years younger than him so they didn’t participate in sports together, but they enjoyed each other as a family, Pastor Jeffers said. He was a very gregarious young man.
“He liked everybody. Everybody liked him. He was always outgoing and he always had just a fun spirit about him,” Pastor Jeffers said. He had a twin brother named Donald, who passed away in his sleep in 2017. They were the youngest of the family.
With the sudden and tragic loss of his brother, Pastor Jeffers finds comfort from his faith in the Lord.
“I am a pastor. We trust the Lord and the Lord has sustained us and encouraged us and my brother is a believer,” Pastor Jeffers said. “He was raised in the Lord there is no doubt about that.”
Pastor Jeffers reflected on his brother’s remarkable singing voice.
“It was interesting that even after he was retired he kept going to a nursing home or a seniors home and used to sing for them and had a beautiful singing voice. He was actively involved in his church,” Pastor Jeffers said.
Roland Jeffers is is survived by his wife, Missy, two daughters, three brothers and three sisters and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was retired from Zayre Distribution and Owens-Illinois, a glass products company.
Police and witnesses named 40-year-old Andre Longmore as the shooter. The killings sparked a search that ended Sunday with Longmore dead in a shootout with law enforcement. Three officers were wounded but are recovering.
Longmore’s mother said her son needed mental help for nearly a decade but his family and officials couldn’t force him to get treatment, the Associated Press reported.