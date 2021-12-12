SEBRING — The Sebring Police Department aims to make the roadways safer by reducing speeding and aggressive driving through educational and enforcement initiatives targeting these violations.
Speeding and aggressive driving are the primary causes of most traffic crashes resulting in serious injuries and death, Sebring Police noted in a grant application that resulted in the department receiving a $21,000 Florida Department of Transportation Speed and Aggressive Driving sub-grant.
The grant funding will reimburse the Department for four radar units and officer salaries while actively working traffic related initiatives pertaining to speeding and aggressive driving.
Police Chief Karl Hoglund explained the grant will pay for handheld speed enforcement devices and overtime for speed enforcement and aggressive driving details. The department already has similar devices, but the new ones will be an updated model with additional connectivity.
The operational side of the enforcement effort will be headed by the Patrol Division Commander Lt. Mike Cutolo.
While the grant-funded enforcement/education effort will officially start Jan. 1, a pedestrian detail was conducted downtown on Dec. 3, which was under the umbrella of aggressive driving and speed for this campaign, Hoglund explained.
Cutolo reported that the Dec. 3 traffic detail was about three hours long, with a total of 16 traffic stops. Within those traffic stops, 13 warnings and 2 citations were issued.
Hoglund said, with the Circle of Lights and the recent Circle of Cans event, there are a lot of folks downtown so from a pedestrian safety perspective the police department is really concerned and is trying to increase visibility downtown.
The department’s grant application noted that U.S. 27 was widened to six lanes many years ago and the Sebring Parkway is in the final stages of completion, but more people are moving and retiring to the area, which is creating more traffic-related issues.
Drivers are opting to use local roads to avoid the congestion on the major roadways causing the police department to consistently receive complaints of aggressive drivers and speeding in these areas.
The City of Sebring has seen an increase in the number of accidents resulting in serious injuries or death, the grant application states.
The Sebring Police Department’s project objectives are:
• To decrease speed and/or aggressive driving crashes and fatalities citywide.
• Conduct at least two speed and/or aggressive driving high-visibility overtime enforcement operations per month.
• Participate in the state Southern Shield campaign through speed and/or aggressive driving overtime enforcement operations and educational/community activities.
• Conduct and or participate in three educational/community outreach events to increase speed and/or aggressive driving awareness during the project period.
• Provide speed and/or aggressive driving information and education to the public through the use of message boards, local media outlets, social media and press releases at least three times during the project period.
The Sebring Police Department will conduct high-visibility, zero-tolerance enforcement initiatives at locations within the City that have a high frequency of speeding and aggressive driving issues along with other traffic violations being committed in those locations.
The end date for the FDOT grant is Sept. 30, 2022.