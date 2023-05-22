Sebring’s new pickleball courts at Charlie Brown Park, 920 Hawthorne Drive, are ready for play, while a couple of features at the facility are forthcoming.
The six permanent pickleball courts, a singles/warm-up court and a sun shelter replaced two worn tennis courts that had little use.
The red and blue court areas are separated by a green buffer/out-of-bounds making for a colorful modern appearance.
The exterior chain link fence includes windscreens, which provide a solid background (for better visual tracking of the pickleball) and wind reduction (to minimize the wind’s effect on the pickleball).
The sunshade area is currently closed off and appears that a bench for seating may be added. Also, the lighting for night play has not yet been installed.
Based on quotes prior to the start of construction and a price adjustment to increase the height of the lighting poles, the cost of the project is $268,300.