Sebring Pickleball courts

The City of Sebring’s new pickleball courts are now open at Charlie Brown Park, 920 Hawthorne Drive, Sebring.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

Sebring’s new pickleball courts at Charlie Brown Park, 920 Hawthorne Drive, are ready for play, while a couple of features at the facility are forthcoming.

The six permanent pickleball courts, a singles/warm-up court and a sun shelter replaced two worn tennis courts that had little use.

