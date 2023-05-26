Sebring Pre-K Center registration

The Sebring Pre-K Center is registering children now for the 2023-24 school year voluntary pre-kindergarten program, a statewide program with no cost to parents.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Parents can apply now for their child to attend the Sebring Pre-K Center’s VPK program if your child will be 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2023.

There is no cost for the Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) program that provides a fun place to learn and grow and prepares children to be ready for kindergarten.

Recommended for you