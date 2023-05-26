Parents can apply now for their child to attend the Sebring Pre-K Center’s VPK program if your child will be 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2023.
There is no cost for the Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) program that provides a fun place to learn and grow and prepares children to be ready for kindergarten.
VPK enrollment at the Sebring Pre-K Center continues to be open for all Highlands County children who turn 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2023.
The summer VPK program is full at the Sebring Pre-K Center, which is registering now for the school year program that starts Aug. 10.
The program is 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Transportation is not provided.
Then parents can register online or at the Sebring Pre-K Center, 3560 U.S. 27 S., Sebring.
Parents should bring the following: VPK Certificate of Eligibility, child’s birth certificate, proof of residency, State of Florida physical record, State of Florida immunization record and parent driver’s license.
Parents can choose a VPK program for the child from private child care centers or public schools and school-year or summer programs. Parents of 4-year-olds with special needs have an option outside the classroom setting ‒ VPK Specialized Instructional Services.
Since the program began in 2005-06, more than 2.6 million children have benefited from VPK. Data collected by the Department of Education show that children who participate in VPK are much more ready for kindergarten than children who do not participate in VPK.