SEBRING — The Sebring Pre-K Center is now registering children for its fall voluntary pre-kindergarten classes.
The School Board of Highlands County’s Kindergarten Learning Center at 3560 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, will become the Sebring Pre-K Center.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said registration for the Sebring Pre-K Center has opened up for signing up for voluntary pre-K classes.
“We are looking at probably 150 or so students that we would be able to start with this first year,” she said. “We are very excited.”
The registration is for the school-year, 2022-23, VPK program starting in August.
Research consistently shows that students who participate in a quality pre-kindergarten program do better academically and socially upon entering kindergarten, the district notes.
The district advises to go to the Early Learning Coalition’s website to complete the online application and obtain the Certificate of Eligibility. Certificates are issued online.
For more information call 863-314-5281 Or visit spkc.highlands.k12.fl.us/.
A former supermarket was renovated more than 15 years ago to create the Kindergarten Learning Center, which served as the campus for the kindergarten students who were zoned for Fred Wild, Cracker Trail and Woodlawn elementary schools.
At a June 1 workshop, Longshore said there is great interest from the elementary school principals to get their kindergarteners back to their campus.
At a June meeting, The School Board of Highlands County unanimously approved returning the KLC students to their zoned schools beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
In October, the school board approved the relocation of the Sebring voluntary pre-K classes and other pre-K classes to the Kindergarten Learning Center, which then prompted the name change to Sebring Pre-K Center.
Florida was one of the first states in the country to offer free prekindergarten for all 4-year-olds regardless of family income.
Since the program began in 2005-06, more than 2.5 million children have benefited from VPK. Data collected by the Department of Education shows that children who participate in VPK are much more ready for kindergarten than children who do not participate in VPK.