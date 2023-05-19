A request to approve the Fourth Annual PrideFest celebration prompted opinioned public comments including someone stating if he was on the council he would resign before approving the event.
The Highlands County LGBT Caucus requested the closure of North Commerce Avenue between Circle Drive and Pomegranate Avenue from 3-11 p.m. Sunday, June 11 for the Fourth Annual PrideFest to be held from 4-10 p.m.
The LGBT group’s founder and president, Christopher Davis, said the event is for the LGBT community to feel “safe, respected and welcome in our community,”
The event is in its fourth year, but this is the first year participants have outgrown their space and they are expanding into the street to provide extra area, he said. The PrideFest celebration starts at 4 p.m. at Mon Cirque Wine Bar and along the area of North Commerce Avenue.
“Any performers or anyone that is cabaret attire will be inside Mon Cirque itself. It is a separate ticketed event and no one under the age of 21 will be able to attend the PrideFest celebration,” Davis said.
After a few comments from the public, Councilman Harrison Havery said, “I think we could all be here for a long time. We all have different views and opinions on things, but at the end of the day they are asking if they could do an event. I don’t want to drag this out and hear a lot of opinions and really divide everybody in this room. I just don’t think that is going to get us a solution.”
In speaking about the divisive discussion, Havery said, “It is really going to hurt the city. This is not good for Sebring. We don’t need to talk about this and have different opinions for another hour or two hours.”
Councilwoman Terry Mendel, “I say let the people speak.”
Havery said he didn’t want to infringe on anybody’s right to speak, but he has seen this last year how discussions can get out of control.
The citizen comments included Dan Paige who said, “I stand for the right for them to have their presentation of pride.”
Mon Cirque Wine Bar co-owner Tiffany Cadzow said it will be the fourth year they have hosted the event, which has grown beyond the bar. This year it is a community event.
Cadzow wanted to explain that Pridefest does not mean “being flamboyantly sexual in nature around children, that is just not what it means.
“We need this. We need PrideFest. We need the community to be able to stand up and say, ‘We exist. We deserve rights and we deserve to be here.’ Nobody is hurting your children.”
The whole event is for those 21 years old and up, she stressed.
The weekend’s events will begin with a PrideFest Kickoff Party at Morty & Edna’s in Lake Placid from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday. It is also for ages 21 and up.
Emmanuel UCC will have a Pride service at 10 a.m. Sunday. All ages are welcome. Faded Bistro will be the location for a Pride brunch from noon to 2 p.m., with the events continuing from 4-10 p.m. at Mon Cirque.
Gary Brown said, “I just caution everybody to love each other and for the members of the city commission – you will stand before God and give account of your decisions, right or wrong.
“Commission ... if I was in your seat I would stand up right now and resign and walk out that door before I would approve this. I just feel that strongly about it.”
Councilman Josh Stewart said the beauty of being in America “is that we are allowed to be different from each other, to think differently, to speak differently with different political and religious beliefs.
“I love this country and one of the things I love about it is that we celebrate diversity,” he said. “I don’t think it is right, moral or wise to try and restrict an event that is trying to do things correctly and legally simply because not everyone agrees with it.”
Stewart made a motion to approve the event. Havery seconded the motion, which was approved by a 4-1 vote with Mendel casting the “no” vote and stating, “God’s law is first and my answer is ‘no.’ “