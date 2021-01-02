SEBRING — Additional annexations and continued efforts to improve and revitalize the downtown are among the top priorities for the City of Sebring in the new year.
Mayor John Shoop said a lot of the focus will be on improving the downtown to keep businesses there and attract new businesses and keep the downtown viable. It’s an ongoing effort, but they are getting some traction on it.
The waterfront plan is being developed, which will also contribute to the continued revitalization of the downtown, he said.
“We are still looking at effective annexation to extend the city limits and find what is viable to help us continue to grow the city,” Shoop said.
Concerning improving infrastructure, the Lakeview Drive project will be a major project for the city, he said.
The West Lakeview infrastructure project/upgrade will address numerous failing drainage systems and culverts crossing the roadway and damaging the road. He said the upgrade will correct the lack of treatment prior to going into Lake Jackson.
The planned upgrades encompass about 2.7 miles of Lakeview Drive from U.S. 27 to Fairmount Lane, which is just west of Scenic Highway
Another priority would be how to effectively extend, beyond the city limits, the city’s sewer and water utility services, Shoop said.
Councilman Tom Dettman noted the city just finished its first round of annexations and will probably be looking at additional properties to annex.
The rising costs of health insurance is an ongoing challenge for many businesses including the city, he noted.
“We struggle with the cost of healthcare insurance for our employees and things like that and we have to do some increases as far as their contributions, which is a very difficult thing to do in an economy with the cost of living index still pretty low and they have to take additional money out of their pockets,” he said.
It makes it very difficult for the council to make those decisions as well, because they want to treat their employees well, Dettman said.
“We are not unique in that situation. Everybody struggles with the same thing,” he said.
As for other priorities for the new year, Dettman said, “Until we see how the economy goes, especially the COVID situation and things get back to the ‘new normal,’ it is going to be a little bit difficult to say.”
In 2020, the city annexed Lakeview Mobile Village, 2307 Skyview St., which runs along Bayview Street (east of U.S. 27.); Highlands Mobile Village, 1817 Jeri Kay Lane (east of U.S. 27 across from Sparrow Avenue) and Sunny Pines RV and Mobile Home Park, which is just north of Highlands Mobile Village at 1200 U.S. 27 North.
Also, the City Council approved four annexation ordinances extending the city limits to include many businesses on U.S. 27 North.