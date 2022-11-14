SEBRING — A Sebring property could be literally going to the dogs with a will specifying the land be used as a dog park, burial ground or other use to benefit dogs.
A Nov. 9 letter from City Attorney Michael Swaine to the City Council explains the probate proceedings and the information from the will of Larry Ross Johnson who passed away on Oct. 19, 2021.
In his will, Johnson directed that his property be annexed into the City of Sebring. He also owned four lots in the same area that are already within the Sebring City limits.
The properties include lots in the Weigle Avenue and Kenilworth Drive area just east of Sebring High.
Johnson instructed that the properties be used as a dog park, burial ground (graves must be marked), or other use that benefit dogs.
He also specified that the property would be named, “The Ross, Lorraine and Larry Johnson Canine Foundation in Trust.”
Johnson provided that the monies in his name would be used for the operation of the facility, which after the estate expenses will be between $410,000 and $420,000, according to Swaine.
The will also provides that the houses at 3084 Kenilworth Blvd., 1305 Weigle Ave. and 3816 Kenilworth Blvd. are to be, “kept in repair and maintained and used in the operation of the foundation.”
The estate had a Phase I environmental audit done on the property, as the personal representative and some of Johnson’s friends have been advised that one of the properties had been an automobile service station in years past with a gas pump, Swaine noted.
If the City declines to accept the property, the personal representative’s intention is to petition the court to provide permission to sell the properties and use the funds to establish a scholarship program for girls involved in Sebring High School softball, which Johnson coached for many years.
The agenda item for Council’s Tuesday meeting states the following should be considered:
— The environmental liability of the property.
— Expense and staff requirements for ongoing maintenance of the park.
— Potential expense of liability insurance and litigation of a dog park.
— Location of the dog park.