This property at 4816 Kenilworth Blvd. and other adjacent properties on Weigle Avenue are designated in a will to be a dog park operated by the City of Sebring. The Sebring City Council has many issues to consider concerning the properties.

SEBRING — A Sebring property could be literally going to the dogs with a will specifying the land be used as a dog park, burial ground or other use to benefit dogs.

A Nov. 9 letter from City Attorney Michael Swaine to the City Council explains the probate proceedings and the information from the will of Larry Ross Johnson who passed away on Oct. 19, 2021.

