The Sebring City Council plans to increase the Fire Assessment so it covers a larger percentage of the Fire Department’s budget.

The Sebring City Council has proposed a 13% increase in the city’s Fire Assessment for 2023-24.

The current annual residential rate is $115. If approved at a public hearing in August by council, the proposed increase would result in the residential rate increasing $15 to $130.

