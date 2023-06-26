The Sebring City Council has proposed a 13% increase in the city’s Fire Assessment for 2023-24.
The current annual residential rate is $115. If approved at a public hearing in August by council, the proposed increase would result in the residential rate increasing $15 to $130.
Currently, the fire assessment is at the 20.3% rate, meaning it pays 20.3% of the city’s Fire Department’s budget.
The proposed increase would pay 23% of the Fire Department’s budget.
The maximum noticed increase that could be approved by council would be 35.5%, which would put the residential rate at $200 per year.
At a recent City Council meeting, Councilman Josh Stewart said there were a lot of years with no increases. As a result, there has been deferred maintenance and a lot of expenses. He said he would recommend incremental increases so residents don’t get hit with a large chunk. His recommendation was an increase to the 23% level.
Councilman Roland Bishop agreed noting the large increase in the price of fire trucks.
Council President Lenard Carlisle noted everybody pays the fire assessment, but not everyone pays ad valorem (property taxes). Everybody wants fire services, he said.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel said she would love no new taxes, but after studying it, she realizes how the cost of all these services has jumped.
Council voted unanimously for the proposed increase to the 23% level.