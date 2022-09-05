SEBRING — There will be a public hearing Tuesday as the Sebring City Council considers voting on final approval of a future land use amendment and zoning changes for a proposed 275-unit apartment project on the Sebring Parkway.
The development is proposed to be built on 15.7 acres of vacant land between Scenic Highway and Covington Road on property owned by BH Sebring Square Park, LLC, Brooklyn, New York.
The proposed development, The Terraces on The Parkway, would include three apartment buildings with a maximum height of 45 feet. A rendering shows a four-story apartment building.
The size of the units would range from 720 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bathroom) to 1,250 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms).
A Future Land Use change from Low Density Residential and Medium Density Residential to High Density Residential is requested by the developer.
Also requested by the developer is a zoning change from R-1 Single Family and R-3 Multiple-Family District to PD Planned Development.
The proposed development would have two access points on Scenic Highway.
The project cost will be around $27 million and it will be valued at $55 million on completion, a development group informed the City of Sebring in its zoning request in September 2021.
A public hearing was held Aug. 9 before the Planning and Zoning Board, which voted unanimously to forward the Future Land Use Map Amendment and rezoning with a recommendation of approval.
The City Council held the first reading on Aug. 16 and voted unanimously to approve the ordinance amending the future land use designation and rezoning of the properties.
Donald Carter, who lives near the proposed development, said he is concerned about the density, the height of the buildings and the access to the area.