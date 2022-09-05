The proposed The Terraces on the Parkway

A rendering of The Terraces on the Parkway, apartment buildings proposed to be built on the Sebring Parkway at Scenic Highway.

 COURTESY IMAGE

SEBRING — There will be a public hearing Tuesday as the Sebring City Council considers voting on final approval of a future land use amendment and zoning changes for a proposed 275-unit apartment project on the Sebring Parkway.

The development is proposed to be built on 15.7 acres of vacant land between Scenic Highway and Covington Road on property owned by BH Sebring Square Park, LLC, Brooklyn, New York.

