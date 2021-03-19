SEBRING — The City Council approved Tuesday the purchase of a property, following an environmental study, to expand a wastewater treatment plant.
The city has the opportunity to purchase an adjacent parcel to the north of the western wastewater treatment plant at 140 Cougar Blvd., according to the agenda. The acquisition of the the parcel is necessary for any expansion to the city’s existing western wastewater treatment plant.
It is a 4.5-acre property that is vacant and wooded at 150 Cougar Blvd. with a purchase price of $65,000.
The city had entered into a vacant land contract agreement (pending council approval) and paid the required deposit of $5,000.
The sale is contingent on the seller executing all documents necessary for rezoning of the real property to permit the city to utilize it for municipal utilities.
Also, the sale is contingent on an environmental feasibility study to determine if the property is suitable for the city’s intended use. The environmental study will be done at the city’s expense and completed within 90 days of the contract date of March 12.