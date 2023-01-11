SEBRING — Thus far, five candidates have officially qualified for the City of Sebring March 14 election with the qualifying period concluding at 5 p.m. Friday.
The election includes the following positions: mayor, city clerk/treasurer and three seats on the city council. All positions are three-year terms.
Those who have qualified include the following incumbents: Mayor John Shoop, City Clerk/Treasurer Kathy Haley, Councilman Lenard Carlisle and Council President Tom Dettman.
Josh Stewart has qualified for the City Council Election.
Others who have picked up packets to run for City Council are: Bobbie Smith Powell, Ada McGowan, former councilman Charlie Lowrance and Harrison Havery.
Councilman Mark Stewart has stated he will not seek reelection.