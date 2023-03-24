SEBRING — City Councilmen Tom Dettman and Mark Stewart were recognized recently at their final City Council meeting.
Stewart did not seek re-election after nine years on the Sebring Council (after three three-year terms) and Dettman lost in his bid for re-election after serving two terms.
Former Highlands News-Sun journalist Christopher Tuffley thanked Stewart for the years he spent on the council and thanked Dettman especially, stating that he has been a “class act” leaving a very large set of shoes to fill.
“I am hoping that people have paid attention to you – the way you conduct yourself and run the meeting,” Tuffley said, stating he could continue speaking for his allotted three minutes, but he will simply say, “thank you.”
City Administrator Scott Noethlich noted that Mayor John Shoop would be presenting two proclamations (concerning Stewart’s and Dettman’s service to the city).
“On behalf of the staff and myself, it has been an honor and pleasure to work with each of you,” Noethlich said. “We are going to miss your guidance and knowledge. As we all know, you guys certainly haven’t done this for the money, but a love for the city and we really appreciate your services.”
A swearing-in ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers.
Those being sworn in and continuity in office are: Mayor John Shoop, City Clerk Kathy Haley and Councilman Lenard Carlisle.
The new councilmembers who will be sworn into office are Harrison Havery and Joshua Stewart.