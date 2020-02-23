SEBRING — As a temporary measure allows new residents in two mobile home parks to get water from the City of Sebring, the City maintains its position that the mobile home parks are required to be annexed into the City.
The city enacted Ordinance No. 1445 on Sept. 19 requiring property owners to consent to annexation as a condition of providing water and sewer services to new residents/tenants.
On Tuesday, the City Council approved the second and final reading of an ordinance, which makes the ordinance only applicable to water service.
Sebring Village, 890 Village Drive, off Schumacher Road; Woodhaven Estates, 2103 Fiesta Way, off Brunns Road, and Kevin Smith, a new Sebring Village home owner filed a lawsuit Dec. 10 in an attempt to stop the City from terminating or refusing to supply utility services based on the September ordinance.
The amended complaint from the mobile home parks noted that Sebring Village was developed in approximately 1985.
On March 18, 1986 one of the owners of Sebring Village executed a declaration of covenant with the Sebring Utilities Commission, believed to be a predecessor of the City of Sebring, agreeing to annex Sebring Village when the community became contiguous to the City limits, according to the amended complaint.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said recently the park owners didn't want to sign a declaration of covenant, but to get water service now for new customers, they both signed a declaration of covenant, which have been placed in escrow pending the final judgement on the court case.
The City's response to the mobile home parks' amended complaint, which was filed Wednesday, states the lawsuit has no relief for the plaintiffs due to the statute of limitations and the declaration of covenant executed in 1986.