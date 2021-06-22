SEBRING — Metal building façade requirements will be changing for some areas of the city with the City Council approving the first reading of an ordinance amending building design and appearance standards
At a recent City Council meeting, Central Florida Regional Planning Council planner Jennifer Codo-Salisbury explained an amendment to the city’s Code of Ordinances that addresses the aesthetic treatment to metal buildings.
Currently, metal buildings have to be completely covered in the C-1 zoning district, which is also in the Community Redevelopment District.
The proposed amendment would provide different levels of treatment based on the location of the building within the city, the CRA and also the zoning districts especially C-1 outside of the CRA, Codo-Salisbury said.
If you are in the core of the CRA then the metal building would have to be completely covered as currently required, she said. As you get outside the Core CRA, the outside of metal buildings have to be covered if they have frontage on main roads and pedestrian ways.
As you go outside of the CRA, and C-1 zoning district, there are façade requirements for metal buildings with road frontages, Codo-Salisbury said.
Outside of the CRA, in the C-2 and Industrial zones, there are no requirements – building design and appearance standards do not apply.
There have been several workshops on this topic and the ordinance will go back before the council in July for the second and final reading.
The standards for exterior façade materials states: Corrugated and other metal siding may not be used for exterior wall surfaces except in the C-2, I-1 and P zoning districts outside of the Historic and Community Redevelopment Area cistricts.
Approved exterior finish materials include: stucco or synthetic stucco, brick or glazed brick, tinted and textured concreate masonry, textured concrete (pre-cast or cast-in-place), split face concrete block, stone, cast stone, marble or similar materials, glass and glass storefront, painted surfaces (except corrugated metal buildings), architectural treated metal, architectural finished exterior finish insulation systems and fiber cement/cement board siding (Hardiplank).