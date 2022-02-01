SEBRING — Two recently annexed U.S. 27 properties are being rezoned and are slated to be redeveloped into different businesses.
At its meeting today, the Sebring City Council will consider approval of the second reading of an ordinance rezoning the International House of Pancakes property, .76 acres, at 600 U.S. 27 North, from County Business with a Conditional Use District (B-3 CU) to City Commercial District (C-1) due to annexation.
Also, council will consider approval of the second reading of an ordinance rezoning the now closed Hayes Automotive property, 1.11 acres, at 2805 U.S. 27 North, from County Business District (B-3) to City Commercial District (C-1) due to annexation.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said there is stuff in the works on some of the U.S. 27 properties, but until the city has firm submission, he can’t announce any of the proposals.
He did say there is definitely something going in at the corner where Hayes Automotive is. There have been no plans submitted for the IHOP property, he said.
The Hayes Automotive property is listed by the Highlands County Property Appraiser with a land value of $188,636 and a total assessed value of $356,109.
The IHOP property is listed with a land value of $232,631 with a total assessed value of $461,502.
There have been no recent sales on either property.
The property north of Lowe’s home improvement will be a mini-storage type facility, Noethlich said.
The 10.58-acre property, which doesn’t have frontage on U.S. 27, was sold in July 2021 to Sebring Storage, LLC for $1.2 million.
Sebring Building/Zoning Code Enforcement Officer Lee Tolar said there have been talks with people, but nothing in concrete yet concerning new businesses on U.S. 27. It is in the very early stages with no building or site plans yet.
There is a lot coming, but first representatives come without a lot of information. Instead, they are asking about water and sewer services, etc., he said.
The Building Department is very busy with housing, commercial, remodels and businesses coming into existing buildings. There are also many people inquiring about properties and what they can do with it and how much they can put on it, Tolar said.