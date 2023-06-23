Sparta Road area residents and the Sebring City Council were in agreement against a proposed mobile home park citing the traffic impact, quality of life issues, and pricing.
A 376-unit mobile home park off Sparta Road was in the preplanning stages with the developer seeking the Sebring City Council’s conceptual approval before proceeding with the development.
The proposed mobile home development was planned on four parcels, totaling about 63 acres, bounded by Sudan Mission Road, Holmes Road, Camp Sparta Road and Hawks Landing. They are requesting both Future Land Use and Zoning changes, the agenda notes.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Central Florida Regional Planning Council Senior Planner Dana Riddell noted that it was planned as a mid-priced mobile home park. She later stated that the purchase cost of the new mobile home would be about $170,000 and the monthly lot rent would be $1,500.
Councilman Harrison Havery asked, “So with a $1,500 monthly lot rent this is not a luxury mobile home park?”
Councilman Josh Stewart said he didn’t believe that the proposed development would be similar to the existing uses of the adjacent land areas, which includes large homes on large lots.
He said the density for this is dramatically different. It will double the population with this development in that area, he pointed out. “It seems like a pretty big issue to me. It does not seem consistent with the surrounding land use.
”The developer is going to own the lot and charge a lot rent every month,” Stewart said. “So when somebody buys the mobile home, they won’t own the land. They will just own the mobile home and will pay the lot rent of $1,500 perpetually forever, which to me is a problem. I think that is financially predatory. Also, it causes issues. It is not home ownership.”
Councilman Roland Bishop said he agreed with Stewart.
”We are getting inundated with these types of developments,” he said. “I don’t think this development is in the best interest of our community. It is not permanent homes. It is zoned R-1 (single family homes). If they want to develop it, I would be in full support of developing it in that manner. I can’t get behind another mobile home park and changing the zoning.”
About 10 Sparta Road area residents spoke against the development stating that traffic is already an issue, with one person noting the traffic from Cracker Trail Elementary and another person stating that many mobile home parks have direct access to U.S. 27.
Those from the public also said this development would have too much of an impact in this small area.
One resident questioned the proposed price of the mobile homes and the high lot rent compared to home prices in Sebring.
Council voted unanimously against the proposed development, which would have required a zoning change.