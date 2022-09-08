SEBRING — The City of Sebring is seeking applications to fill a seat on the Community Redevelopment Agency, which has a member whose term expires at the end of the month.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Clerk Kathy Haley said there is a vacancy on the CRA Board.
The requirements to serve on the board is that you reside within the Sebring city limits or be engaged in a business in the city or be a business owner or employed full time by a business in the city, she said.
Those interested can go to the city’s website for an application and submit them to her office as soon as possible, Haley said.
Haley said the term expires at the end of the month.
Council President Tom Dettman said the applications should be turned in by the end of this month.
CRA Board Member/Vice Chair Kelly Cosgrave’s term is coming up for renewal. Her term expires on Sept. 30. The CRA terms are for four years.
The Sebring CRA is governed by a seven-member commission that is comprised of community members that live or work in the City of Sebring, and the commissioners are appointed by the city of Sebring City Council.
The other CRA Board members are: Chair David Leidel, Brandon Craig, Willem Badenhorst, Shannon Sapp, Tracy McCoy, and Rachel Lovett.
The Sebring CRA was created in 1983 by the Sebring City Council to aid in eliminating blight in the city and guide the city in its redevelopment efforts.
The purpose of the CRA is to revitalize the physical environment and the economy of the Community Redevelopment Area. The CRA’s activities are designed to solve the underlying problems of slum and blighted conditions through planning, redevelopment, historic preservation, economic development and affordable housing so that the tax base can be protected and enhanced by these mutually supportive activities.
The CRA is primarily funded through tax increment revenues. Properties located in the CRA district do not pay any additional property taxes, rather, a portion of the annual city and county taxes collected in the redevelopment area is transferred to the CRA for redevelopment activities.
The greater the increase in taxable property values over the CRA’s base year (1983), the larger the incremental increase in revenues transferred to the CRA. Other sources of funding for redevelopment activities include grants, the sale or lease of property, and the issuance of taxable and nontaxable bonds.
Earlier this year, City Council extended the life of the CRA to 2043.