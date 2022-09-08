Sebring CRA

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The City of Sebring is seeking applications to fill a seat on the Community Redevelopment Agency, which has a member whose term expires at the end of the month.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Clerk Kathy Haley said there is a vacancy on the CRA Board.

