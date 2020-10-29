SEBRING — The City of Sebring is advertising for a “construction manger at risk” for the renovation of the former Wachovia Bank building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive.
The building is anticipated to be the future site of the City Hall offices and Council Chambers, according to the City’s request for qualifications, which has a closing date of 3 p.m. Nov. 30.
The City of Sebring is seeking the submission of professional qualifications from qualified construction managers at risk for the renovation project.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the City Council recently approved the “request for qualifications” (RFQ) as written and established a committee that will review the RFQ submissions received by the City.
The City’s solicitation for qualifications includes some background on the former bank building.
In 1973, the First National Bank of Sebring constructed a newly designed building on what had been the Sebring Tourist Club.
The new bank building was the talk of the town in 1973. The three-story semi-circle shaped building changed the landscape of North Ridgewood Drive forever. The people who banked at First National Bank were happy and proud of the new building.
As times changed, so did the banking business and in time, the building became vacant and has been so for a long time.
In February of 2019, the building and the entire block was purchased by the City of Sebring CRA. The question has arisen about the possible use of the three-story, 21,434-square-foot building as the next City Hall.
The construction manger at risk would provide the following services: coordination and scheduling during the permitting and design phase, cost estimating, administering subcontracts and all related work required for a number of completed improvements.
The City will require the construction manger at risk to provide pre-construction services such as analysis of the current condition of the building, assistance in the solicitation of an architect for this project, production of budget estimates, value engineering, analyzation of the design documents for constructability, coordination, detailing, materials, and systems, and development of a guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) proposal based on 100% construction documents.
The estimated budget is not to exceed $2 million, according to the City’s solicitation.