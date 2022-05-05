SEBRING — The City of Sebring’s Public Works Director Search Committee will meet at 9 a.m. today as the city seeks to fill the position with Ken Fields departure.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said recently that he has made an offer to someone, but the applicant has made a couple of requests, which will be considered by the Search Committee.
The Public Works Director Search Committee is comprised of three voting members: Council President Tom Dettman, Councilman Mark Stewart and City Clerk Kathy Haley. The non-voting members are Mayor John Shoop and Noethlich.
After more than 10 years with the city, Fields is leaving to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Fields was recognized with a proclamation that stated he “brought a high level of administrative professionalism to the Public Works Department.
The accomplishments he either implemented or helped to implement include: a roads condition and renovation program, a national pollutant discharge elimination system program, significant improvements to the city’s stormwater system, a fiscally responsible solid waste program and renovations to Veteran’s Beach and the city boat ramp.
Also, the City of Sebring is seeking to fill the position of finance director after Penny Robinson left that position to become the assistant city administrator.
The City Council on Tuesday updated the Finance Director Search Committee with Dettman added as a voting member along with Councilman Roland Bishop and Haley. The non-voting members are Shoop, Noethlich and Robinson.
Haley said they had a couple of finance director applicants, but there has been no action on them.