The City of Sebring is seeking attorney fees after prevailing in a lawsuit that was filed against the city by two mobile home parks and a resident of one of the mobile home parks.
A hearing is scheduled Oct. 18 with Judge Peter F. Estrada presiding on the city’s motion seeking a total of $130,103, for attorneys fees and costs, from Sebring Village and Woodhaven Estates.
In 2019 and 2020, the City Council passed ordinances requiring an owner of real property establishing a new water service account with the city to sign a document agreeing to annex into the city in the future.
The park owners didn’t want to sign a declaration of covenant making their properties subject to annexation when contiguous with the city.
Sebring Village, 890 Village Drive, off Schumacher Road; Woodhaven Estates, 2103 Fiesta Way, off Brunns Road, and Kevin Smith, a new Sebring Village home owner (at the time) filed a lawsuit Dec. 10, 2019 in an attempt to stop the city from terminating or refusing to supply utility services based on the ordinance that was approved on two readings in 2019 and 2020.
In 2020 the city approved an ordinance making the previous ordinance applicable only for water service.
Both mobile home park owners signed a declaration of covenant that were placed in escrow pending the final judgment on the court case, which allowed water service from the city to be available for new customers in the mobile home parks.
Final summary judgment was entered in favor of the City of Sebring by Estrada on June 29, 2023.