SEBRING — The City of Sebring is seeking proposals for the disposition of a vacant property it owns that is located at 759 Lemon Ave. in the Sebring Community Redevelopment Area.
The City of Sebring is seeking sealed solicitations for the property, which in accordance with Florida Statutes, can be sold, leased or transferred.
The property is approximately 2,443 square feet, with a land value of $3,660, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser.
The deadline for proposals is 3 p.m., Nov. 24.
The City of Sebring website has information about the disposition of the property, which includes what should be included in the proposals such as the following:
• A detailed plan that outlines the uses proposed for the property, including the financial and legal ability to carry out such proposed plan.
• Proposed financial compensation for the sale or lease of the property.
• A description of any public benefit that respondent’s use of the property will provide.
Other information is required such as the names and background of the individuals submitting the proposals, the proposed term of lease, date of closing on sale, or transfer.
The city has received a proposal from a party interested in developing the property for use as a community garden.
Unless additional offers are timely received, the city intends to complete negotiations with this proposer. Any interested party is invited to submit a proposal for the sale, lease or transfer of the above mentioned property.