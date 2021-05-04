SEBRING — As the City of Sebring explores relocating City Hall, city staff and the City Council want to determine the level of interest in the current City Hall property from potential buyers and those who would want to sell it for the city.
At its March 16 meeting, council was considering Phase 1 of the proposal submitted by Marmer Construction, Inc. in the amount of $68,562 to develop a detailed scope of work required to renovate the former Wachovia Bank building on North Ridgewood Drive into a city hall.
Since the Highlands County Board of County Commission decided not to purchase the current City Hall property at the price the city was asking, after discussion, the consensus of the council was to issue a solicitation to market the property.
No action was taken on the construction manager at risk project/Marmer Construction proposal.
City staff drafted a Request for Letters of Interest to gauge the market interest in purchasing or selling the property on behalf of the city.
At its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, council will vote on approval of the notice seeking letters of interest in the City Hall property.
The proposed announcement states the city-owned property located at 368 S. Commerce Ave. contains two structures, a tennis court and three parking lots.
The City Hall building, which was remodeled in 2011, is 9,944 square feet. The air conditioning chiller system was replaced in 2020.
The Sebring Bridge Club building, which was built in 1963, is 1,976 square feet.
The two tennis courts total 125-by-110 feet.
The three parking lots have a total area of 34,200 square feet.
Since July, the city has been exploring the possibility of relocating City Hall to the former Wachovia Bank Building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive, which was built in 1973, but has been vacant for more than 10 years.
The building and the entire block along Ridgewood Drive was purchased by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency in February of 2019.