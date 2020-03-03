SEBRING — Citing difficulty in both retaining and recruiting Solid Waste Department drivers, the City of Sebring looks to up the pay grade of the position.
The agenda item for this evening’s City Council meeting states the city has done market research of local competitors and proposes to adjust the pay grade for the positions of driver/operator in the Sold Waste Department from pay grade 106 to pay grade 108.
The city would like to reclassify those solid waste drivers who are currently employed as refuse collectors’ drivers to the position of driver/operator with the pay grade of 108, the agenda states.
The positions are covered under the collective bargaining agreement with the union — American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3721.
Both the union and city agree with this proposal, according to the agenda.
According to Sebring Finance Director Penny Robinson, the solid waste driver pay grade is changing to PG 108 with an hourly rate range of $14.13-$21.90 ($29,395.40-$45,562.95).
Also, the City Council will consider a resolution and budget amendment concerning a fire truck purchase.
The purchase of the city’s new fire truck was budgeted and prepaid last fiscal year, according to the agenda. Since the truck wasn’t received prior to the close of the fiscal year 2018-19, the funds paid out were recorded as a deposit and not as a budget expenditure.
When the truck is received during fiscal year 2019-20, the prepaid deposit will need to be moved back to the budget expenditure line. A resolution and budget amendment will appropriate the funds that should have rolled forward to the current fiscal year, the agenda notes.
According the resolution, the amount to be brought forward is $556,742.
According to Sebring Fire Chief Bobby Border, the truck should be delivered to to the city by mid-April.
The Sebring City Council will meet at 6 p.m. today in the Council Chambers at 368 S. Commerce Ave.