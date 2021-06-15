SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will vote on approval today on the preliminary rate resolution for the annual fire assessment.
At its May 18 meeting, the City Council voted 4-0 to increase the fire assessment rate from the current 19.7% rate to the 25% level for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Councilman Mark Stewart was absent from the meeting.
The percentage represents the portion of the fire department’s budget that is funded through the fire assessment.
In May, City Administrator Scott Noethlich said with the city’s recent annexations, the estimated revenue at the current 19.7% rate has gone up to $614,000 from $554,000.
The current annual fire assessment rates are: $80 per residential dwelling unit, 3 cents per square foot commercial, 1 cent per square foot industrial warehouse, 4 cents per square foot institutional, 27 cents per square foot nursing homes and $7 per parcel of land.
At 25%, the rates would be: $101 per residential unit, 4 cents per square foot commercial, 1 cent per square foot industrial/warehouse, 5 cents per square foot institutional, 33 cents per square foot nursing homes and $8 per parcel of land.
If council approves the preliminary rate resolution, there are four more steps in finalizing the 2021-22 fire assessment rate:
• July 12 — City publishes a Notice of Public Hearing to adopt the annual assessment.
• July 12 — Government Services Group, on behalf of the city, mails a notice to affected property owners.
• Aug. 3 — City Council holds a public hearing on the proposed fire assessment rates.
• Aug. 3 — If acceptable to council, the final Annual Assessment Resolution is adopted by council.
The proposed notice to affected property owners states: The total annual Fire Protection Assessment revenue to be collected within the City is estimated to be $844,223 for the fiscal year Oct. 1, 2021 — Sept. 30, 2022.
The Fire Protection Service non-ad valorem assessment amount on the notice will be collected by the Highlands County Tax Collector on the ad valorem tax bill mailed in November of each year that the assessment is imposed.
Failure to pay the assessment could cause a tax certificate to be issued against your property, which may result in a loss of title, the notice states.
The Sebring City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.