SEBRING — The City of Sebring fire assessment rates are headed for a modest increase with the City Council approving the preliminary fire assessment rate at the 25% level for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Currently, the fire assessment is at the 19.7% rate. The percentage represents the portion of the Fire Department’s budget that is funded through the fire assessment.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Councilman Charlie Lowrance said, “I think that our Fire Department budget is going up a little bit as is everything else. We have just recently purchased a fire truck. We are going to need another fire truck in the very near future and to me this is a much more equitable way to distribute the tax burden for everyone.
“If it is just under ad valorem some people don’t pay anything so I think it is a much more equitable way. So increasing this particular budget up a little bit and the assessment still leaves the residential rate at $101 per year and I think that is a reasonable amount. I believe the county and most other places around are a little bit higher.”
The current annual fire assessment rates are: $80 per residential dwelling unit, 3 cents per square foot commercial, 1 cent per square foot industrial warehouse, 4 cents per square foot institutional, 27 cents per square foot nursing homes and $7 per parcel of land.
At 25%, the rates would be: $101 per residential unit, 4 cents per square foot commercial, 1 cent per square foot industrial/warehouse, 5 cents per square foot institutional, 33 cents per square foot nursing homes and $8 per parcel of land.
The city will publish a Notice of Public Hearing to adopt the annual assessment on July 12.
Also, Government Services Group, on behalf of the city, will mail a notice to affected property owners on July 12.
The City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed fire assessment rates and vote the final Annual Assessment Resolution on Aug. 3 council.
The total annual Fire Protection Assessment revenue to be collected within the city is estimated to be $844,223 for the fiscal year Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022.