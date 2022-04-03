SEBRING — The annual Sebring Soda Festival, a three-day event, started Friday and continues through today with plenty opportunities to put some pop, as in soda pop, in your weekend.
Today the soda tastings are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and during that time the Family Fun Zone, with $5 unlimited armbands, is open, and at 1 p.m. it’s the Sebring Soda Pop Princess Pageant.
It’s free to come on down to the Sebring downtown circle and enjoy the music and vendors.
If you want to sample the sodas, there are a range of fees depending on how many varieties you want to dazzle your taste buds with. There are over 200 sodas to taste.
There is a small fee for a Kids Zone Activities Armband.
Also, the Soda Fest will have food vendors.
Roxann Matteson and Jeff Furash, from Buffalo, N.Y., enjoyed tasting sodas on Saturday. They attended the previous Soda Fest and made it a point to return this year.
The butter scotch and marionberry are two of their favorite sodas.
Sebring Mayor John Shoop was at the festival on Saturday.
For the big three-day event the weather is holding out for us, he said.
Shoop said he was hoping there would be no rain until Monday.
“A lot of people down here. It’s a really good event this year,” he said.
The festival brings in a lot of people from outside the county and area.
“I have talked to several people who are not from here,” Shoop said. “It’s good for the city and good for the downtown and it’s good for the area. I’ve got to compliment the people who put it together.”
The Sebring Soda Festival is presented by Suncoast Credit Union.
More information go online at: www.sebringsodafest.com.