The City of Sebring’s annual residential garbage/solid waste assessment is increasing by 12.5%.
At a recent City Council meeting, Assistant City Administrator Penny Robinson said council wanted to increase the solid waste assessment per unit rate to $225 annually.
The resolution the council would be voting on increases the rate from $200 to $225 as well as authorizes the council president to sign the certificate to the non-ad valorem assessment roll that will be submitted to the Property Appraiser’s Office.
Council voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
The solid waste assessment increase to $225 will generate $1.29 million and will cover the costs of the city’s residential solid waste services, Robinson said Monday.
Also, council approved an amended development agreement with Green Group Development LLC — the developer of Las Villas off Kenilworth Drive.
The agreement amends the minimum air-conditioned living space per residential unit to be 1,157 square feet and the total square footage to 1,300 square feet.
The units will have no less than 8-foot ceilings and engineered flooring.
The housing development just got started before the 2008 housing market crash and then languished for years with only a few of the lots developed.
In August 2022, Highlands News-Sun reported the building had resumed after Roi Mengelgrein, of Mango Construction LLC, Aventura, purchased the vacant land at Las Villas in 2021 with plans to up the then 18-home development to another 100 or so within in the next two years.
The Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office listing of properties shows Green Group Development as the owner of the Las Villas properties.