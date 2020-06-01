SEBRING — The City of Sebring is still working on developing an equitable plan to pay for the paving of a road into an unfinished development with five houses.
Without the road and without utility services a certificate of occupancy has not been issued for any of the houses that were built prior to the economic downturn in 2008.
City Manager Scott Noethlich sent a Jan. 22 memo to City department heads seeking information on how the City could provide services without the road being paved.
In the memo he noted, “This development ‘failed’ during the recession.”
At their Jan. 21 meeting, the City Council indicated that they may consider allowing the homeowners to occupy the homes without a paved road, Noethlich noted.
Also, the City sought input from the property owners on whether or not to pave the road and how to cover the costs.
One of the options the City proposed was to have a special assessment to cover the engineering, permitting and road construction with the costs split among the owners of the 20 lots.
In a letter to the City, Marmar Construction owner Marty Wohl stated he acquired nine of the Curry Street lots through a foreclosure attached as collateral with other properties.
When he obtained title to the lots he tried to acquire the remaining lots so he could construct the road and market the lots, he said. But, the owners had paid way too much and were not willing to sell for what he believed to be a realistic price.
All five houses on Curry Street were purchased after the original builder/owner had been foreclosed on and they were purchased as “distressed” at prices far less than market value due to the fact that the homes were not habitable, Wohl said.
These five homeowners stand a significant amount of equity to gain if the road is installed and they can occupy or sell these homes, he said. Far more than the estimated $6,000 per lot it would cost them.
On the other hand, the vacant land is questionable whether it would even be worth $6,000 per lot if the road was installed, Wohl said. As a vacant lot owner, he has zero interest and “adamantly” opposes in cost sharing to install a road that will leave him with zero equity or “upside down” in the land and increase his carry costs due to assessed values increasing.
The purchase prices of four of the homes ranged from $4,200 to $7,400 and the fifth home sold for $35,000.
Adriana Fernandez who owns one of the homes has been on the City Council’s agenda several times in the hopes of finding a solution to Curry Street.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said said city staff will be doing further analysis on the costs of constructing a road and bring it back to the City Council.