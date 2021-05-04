SEBRING — Sebring City Council will consider annexing a property at the request of its owner for a townhome development.
The agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting shows that at the April 20 council meeting, Terry Hartigh, of the parcel at 1877 Arbuckle Creek Road, requested annexation of the property.
Based upon Hartigh’s presentation to construct a townhome development, council directed staff to draft an ordinance annexing the property into the city.
This ordinance is on council’s agenda for its meeting today, and if passed, will be on the council’s June 1 meeting for the second and final reading.
The legal description of the vacant properties to be annexed states it is lot 99A and a portion of lot 100 in the Dinner Lake Suburb. With the owner listed as Sebring Oasis Condos LLC.
Also, the City Council will be considering changes to the city’s ordinances regulating metal buildings.
A committee composed of members of the City Council, the Community Redevelopment Agency and city staff was appointed by council to discuss and make recommended changes to the City Code of Ordinances regulating metal buildings.
The Central Florida Regional Planning Council was tasked with providing guidance and options for the committee’s consideration.
Based upon input from the committee, the Planning Council will present draft language for the city’s regulations on metal buildings.
The council agenda states, if council agrees with the draft language, it would be presented to the CRA and the City’s Planning and Zoning Board followed by two readings of the proposed code before the City Council.