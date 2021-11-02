SEBRING — With the county ending its curbside recycling program, the Sebring City Council will be considering a location within the city limits for a recycling drop-off location.
The council agenda notes that the county engineer will be at today’s City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m., to discuss and obtain approval for locating a recycling drop-off location.
The county recently suspended its curbside recycling service in August.
The plan is to have five locations throughout the county where fenced, manned and potentially monitored recycling roll-off containers are placed. Use of the recycling containers would be for both city and county residents.
Waste Connections will provide an employee for 10 hours a week at each facility.
City staff has investigated several locations and believes the best location is the area of the Max Long Complex where county recycling roll-offs were previously located.
Also, the City Council will consider a change order in the renovation/exterior recoating work at the Veterans Beach elevated water tank that will raise the total cost of the recent work on the tank to $70,558.
The previous interior recoating and repair work totaled $61,958.
After the interior recoating, the city sought quotes to recoat its exterior.
In July, council approved staff’s recommendation to accept the low quote of $49,849 submitted by Southern Corrosion, Inc.
The tank has been recoated, but additional structural work is needed, including replacing about 40 feet of the exterior access ladder, according to the agenda. The access ladder is a critical structural component of the tank and is used by the maintenance contractors and wireless carriers to access the upper sections of the tank to perform system upgrades.
Southern Corrosion has submitted a change order for $20,709 to complete the additional maintenance work.
The interior of the Veterans Beach water tank was recoated this year, which also required additional maintenance work.
On July 23, 2020, the City Council approved staff’s recommendation to accept the low quote of $43,763 submitted by Pittsburg Tank and Tower to recoat the interior of the water tank.
On Jan. 8, while the Pittsburg Tank crew arrived on site to begin rigging the tank in preparation for the interior coating work, it was discovered that one of the under-tank catwalk supports had rusted completely, making the catwalk unstable.
In January, council approved a change order in the amount of $18,195 for Pittsburg Tank and Tower to make the repairs to the catwalk.