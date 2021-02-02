SEBRING — A new way of getting around town has been proposed by a scooter company that offers rental programs as a micro-mobility solution for cities and towns.
Today’s Sebring City Council meeting includes an agenda item about the scooter program from Community Redevelopment Agency Chairman David Leidel and Sebring businessman Dan Andrews.
The CRA was contacted by Bird (scooter company) with an interest in establishing a small, dockless mobility program in Sebring, offering a pilot fleet of 50-100 e-scooters, according to the agenda. They’ve built some very successful programs across the U.S., and believe that Sebring would be a great fit for their company and its micro-mobility solution by bringing an additional form of mobility to the residents, and visitors, of Sebring.
Bird works closely with local government agencies to bring convenient, sustainable transit to communities while also ensuring city compliance. Bird’s mission is to get people out of cars, reduce traffic and bring communities together by providing an affordable, environmentally friendly transit alternative. Their goal is to make cities more livable and improve mobility by reducing car usage, traffic and carbon emissions.
The CRA connected Bird with Andrews, owner of Legacy Bicycles, to discuss the partnership opportunity of becoming Bird’s local fleet manager, according to the agenda. Andrews met with city and CRA staff, as well as the police department to review the opportunity and all aspects as it relates to the city and public safety.
Bird’s concept of micro-mobility fits well with our city size and lack of public transportation, the agenda states. A micro-mobility offering in Sebring would supplement the absence of public transportation, increase downtown mobility, combat the perception of a lack of parking in the downtown district, and offer connectivity for downtown growth.
The proposed scooter rental locations in Sebring include a few locations in the downtown and a few other locations on Lakeview Drive, including the Southgate Shopping Center and Veterans Beach.
Highlands News-Sun checked Bird’s listing of programs within Florida, which shows four locations in South Florida and one program in Tampa.
The City of Tampa had multiple companies with rental scooters, but the pandemic had reduced their usage. A notice from the city on Jan. 25 states that four companies are currently operating in Tampa.
The City of Tampa has engaged four of the nation’s largest shared micro-mobility companies (HOPR, BIRD, LIME and SPIN) to provide bicycles and e-scooters for Tampa’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.
The bicycles and motorized scooters will allow people to quickly and easily travel short distances and help commuters access public transit stops that are several miles away, according to the City of Tampa. These bicycles and e-scooters can replace short-distance car trips which helps reduce traffic levels and improves downtown mobility.
The Sebring City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. today in the City Council Chambers, 368 S. commerce Ave., Sebring.