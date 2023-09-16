During a City Council workshop it was decided the City of Sebring will develop an ordinance regulating commercial businesses utilizing city parks and recreational facilities.
The workshop was prompted by residents who believe Lakeview Water Sports is utilizing public property (Veterans Beach) for their business.
Mayor John Shoop had researched what different municipalities were doing regulating businesses at public beach areas and parks.
There was two pages in one of the cities ordinance regarding cross fit, he said. “Somebody in some city kind of took over a park and that is what we are trying to avoid,” he said.
Shoop will work with City Administrator Scott Noethlich and City Attorney Bob Swaine to develop an ordinance for the commercial use of parks and recreation.
Fred and Pat Carino, who have lived immediately adjacent to Veterans Beach for 30 years, couldn’t attend the workshop, but provided a statement to Noethlich.
The Carinos said they have seen a lot of things during their time on Lake Jackson including:
• Pontoon boats used to launch a series of hot air balloons.
• Fireworks barge launching pyrotechnics over our home.
• Jet Ski races (2021 and 2023).
• Fishing tournaments on a weekly basis.
• Dredging and weed control spraying.
• 7,000 Triploid Grass Carp planting/eel grass plantations.
• Seaplane/floatplane confabs.
• Ultralight take offs and landings at the beach.
• Christmas boat parades.
“None of these things have ever bothered us,” the Carinos said.
Decades ago, there was a proposal to establish a marina near City Pier that would include a fueling station.
“Over the years, many people have stopped me in the front yard and asked about the availability of boat/watercraft rentals available on Lake Jackson, they said. Apparently, we finally have one,” they wrote.
“We have absolutely no objection to Mike and Kellie ({span}Carrozza){/span} operating a watercraft rental on Lake Jackson at or near Veterans Memorial Park,” the Carinos stressed. “It’s about time.”
The City of Sebring does not own Lake Jackson. It is owned by the State of Florida, which also partially funded the park and boat ramp, the Carinos noted.