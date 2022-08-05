SEBRING — The City of Sebring will be expanding its sewer utility service to businesses along U.S. 27 on properties that were annexed in December 2020.
The agenda for a recent City Council meeting shows a sanitary sewer (force main) expansion project will provide service to the commercial properties along the east side of the U.S. 27 corridor.
This section ranges from the existing Kentucky Fried Chicken and south to the commercial complex just north of Heartland National Bank.
The low bid on the project was $260,000 from Eastern Pipeline.
The city’s purchasing policy provides a local preference, which allows vendors whose bid amount is within 5% of the low bid to match the low bid.
Go Underground Utilities, LLC had bid $260,434, but has matched the low bid after being notified by the city of the local preference policy.
City staff also received a recommendation from Polston Engineering to accept the bid submitted from Go Underground Utilities, based on previous performance and the city’s local preference policy.
The City Council approved the bid from Go Underground and approved a budget amendment to pay for the sewer line project.
Also, council approved a budget amendment to fund a portion of a sanitary sewer expansion project to provide service to the commercial properties along the west side of the U.S. 27 corridor.
This section ranges from New Life Way and north to Grand Prix Drive.
Go Underground Utilities submitted the low bid for the project of $112,767.
The agenda notes that the approved 2021-22 fiscal year budget included $175,000 to construct force mains needed to provide sanitary service to the U.S. 27 corridor. However, due to the need to fund other sewer projects that were not included in the budget, the sewer infrastructure account funds have been depleted.
Also, council approved a budget amendment of $5,349 to cover the price increase to replace and install picnic tables, benches and trash receptacles at City Pier Beach.