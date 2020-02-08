SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance affecting the regulations on boathouses and docks in the city.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said recently that late last year staff proposed to council to follow the state regulations on construction of docks and boat houses.
“We used to have our own ordinance regulating it,” he said. In the proposed ordinance, the city is leaving in a couple of things from its current ordinance, but for the most part using the state regulations.
Building Official Greg Griffin recommended last year that the city ordinance be modified to follow Florida Department of Environmental Protection regulations.
There is a “grandfather” clause in the ordinance for existing structures, which states, “Any dock or boathouse in existence prior to Dec. 17, 2019 that was constructed properly with a valid permit that does not conform to the requirements of this section may be maintained and repaired, but shall not be extended or altered to further the nonconformity.”
Some of the sections from the previous ordinance that remains include: “Only boathouses permitted on certain frontage of Lake Jackson,” which specifies lands lying between Lakeshore Drive and the mean high water mark of Lake Jackson and referencing blocks, plats and subdivisions for the exact locations as recorded in public records of the county.
New language states the size and length of the dock shall be established by applicable state laws and regulations.
The new ordinance states concerning “Water encroachment. No portion of a dock my encroach into the waterway more than 25% of the width of the waterway.”
Those seeking to build a dock, boathouse or seawall are required to first apply to the building official for a permit and have their completed application, plans and specifications reviewed by the building official prior to being issued a building permit.
The second and final reading of the ordinance is scheduled for the Feb. 18 City Council meeting.