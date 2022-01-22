SEBRING — The City Council voted to initiate a foreclosure on the Santa Rosa Hotel, 120 N. Ridgewood Drive, which is in serious disrepair and has a nearly $400,000 lien for accruing daily code violations.
At a recent council meeting, Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chairman David Leidel said the CRA has tried to work with the owner of the Santa Rosa to no avail and the building continues to deteriorate. He asked that before the city loses another historical building, the CRA wanted to reach out to council and suggest enforcing the code liens would be appropriate to try to preserve the building.
The owner of the building said he was going to put it up for sale on LoopNet for $400,000, Leidel said.
Councilman Mark Stewart, who has an extensive background in construction, said the whole thing is a shame.
“I know that he [property owner] had plans drawn to reframe the interior of the building and redo the roof, but he was unable to find a contractor to do the work,” Stewart said.
He asked what the CRA would do with the building? Leidel responded the CRA was not looking to acquire it. Stewart asked what the city would do with it?
Stewart said it would have to be totally gutted. He doesn’t know how the walls are standing.
“I was involved in trying to find people to redo it and I couldn’t find a framing contractor that wanted to take on that liability,” he said. The roof has been “way gone” for years and years. The rafters are gone on one-half of the building completely.
“If we (city) get it back, it is going to be bulldozed,” Stewart said.
Leidel said when the CRA accepted the Nan-Ces-O-Wee, it took a lot of flack with the public believing the CRA wanted to knock down the building. He said that was not the case and the CRA doesn’t want that perception with the Santa Rosa.
“I know the Historical Society has expressed to interest in restoring it,” he said. The CRA could work on getting a grant to help, but it would likely be a small one and not enough to get all the work done.
The city has a couple of historic buildings that if something is not done the ultimate reality is they will have to be demolished, Leidel said.
Mayor John Shoop said the biggest issue is what state it is in now. The Nan-Ces-O-Wee had a bunch of code enforcement fines on it, the Kenilworth Lodge has a bunch on it and there is a building on the Circle that is adding up to that point.
In a letter to the City Council, Sebring Historical Society President Bobby Lee stated, “It is obvious that another gem in Sebring’s historical crown is becoming more and more tarnished as the months go by. One or two more rainy seasons and it will likely be unsalvageable.”
The Sebring Historical Society supports the CRA’s request to City Council to immediately file an action of foreclosure against the owners for the amount of the outstanding code enforcement liens, which dwarf the current value of the Santa Rosa property, Lee said.
Jim Pollard, with the Sebring Historical Society, said the immediate problem for whoever takes it over would be doing structural work to get the building dried in. If the Historical Society got it, Pollard said they would go after grants to do the work. There is no guarantee on the grants process, however since the Santa Rosa is on the National Registry it moves it up considerably for consideration.
Lee said he helped restore two buildings in Ohio, but neither one was in the condition the Santa Rosa is in. “It is the worst I have ever seen in my life.”
The walls seem to be intact and restoring it is possible, he said. It would take $300,000 or less to get it watertight and he estimates restoring it properly would be a five-year project costing $3 million to $5 million.
If the city doesn’t go forward with the foreclosure, then it is done, Lee said.
City Attorney Bob Swaine said if the building’s owner doesn’t fight the foreclosure it can be a relatively short process, but if the owner fights it, the foreclosure can continue for years.
The City Council voted 3-0 to foreclose on the property. Councilmen Charlie Lowrance and Tom Dettman were absent from the meeting.
The current owners of the Santa Rosa Hotel – SanRosa Holdings, LLC, Anthony Collins and David Lyons – purchased it in 2015 for $155,000.
Collins was the owner of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel, which fell into serious disrepair prompting a notice from the City of Sebring on July 21, 2020 stating that the structure needed to be repaired or demolished.
Colliins gave the building, at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, to the CRA, which spent $186,165 on its demolition. The demo work started at the end of November 2020.
The CRA was awarded a $25,000 grant that covered some of the expenses of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee demolition.