SEBRING — The City of Sebring will interview four firms that have submitted their qualifications to oversee the renovation of a former bank building into a new City Hall.
The City’s advertisement for a “construction manger at risk” for the renovation of the former Wachovia Bank building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive yielded five responses from construction management firms, but one didn’t make the short-list for the project, said City Administrator Scott Noethlich.
The firms will be invited to tour the inside of the building and then be interviewed by a selection committee, he said. None of them have been inside the building, but they may have looked at the building from the outside.
The firms that the selection committee will interview are: Allstate Construction (Tampa), Henkelman Construction (Lakeland), Marmer Construction (Sebring) and Semco Construction (Bartow).
The City’s solicitation for qualifications for a construction manger at risk included some background on the former bank building.
In 1973, the First National Bank of Sebring constructed a newly designed building on what had been the Sebring Tourist Club.
The new bank building was the talk of the town in 1973. The three-story semi-circle shaped building changed the landscape of North Ridgewood Drive forever. The people who banked at First National Bank were happy and proud of the new building.
It was a Wachovia Bank branch when it closed more than 10 years ago.
In February of 2019, the building and the entire block was purchased by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency. The question has arisen about the possible use of the three-story, 21,434-square-foot building as the next City Hall, according to the City.
The construction manger at risk would provide the following services: coordination and scheduling during the permitting and design phase, cost estimating, administering subcontracts and all related work required for a number of completed improvements.