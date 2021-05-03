SEBRING — The City Council will be reviewing the city’s current mobile home regulations at its meeting today as it considers revisions to those regulations affecting the governance of mobile homes and mobile home parks.
Jennifer Codo-Salisbury, of the Central Florida Regional Planning Council, will provide the City Council with an overview of the city’s existing regulations addressing mobile homes and mobile home parks and code from other jurisdictions.
The Planning Council will seek guidance from the council on modifications to the current regulations, according to the council meeting agenda.
Codo-Salisbury’s report notes that the City of Sebring Code of Ordinances does not directly address the expansion of nonconforming mobile home parks nor does it address opportunities to improve or transition nonconforming mobile home parks.
The city’s existing regulations state existing mobile home parks nonconforming by use — may not be redesigned, expanded in area or modified to accommodate additional mobile homes.
Also, the existing regulations state mobile home parks which are nonconforming by design only — may be expanded in area and/or modified so as to reduce or eliminate those aspects of design which render it non conforming.
A mobile home shall not be relocated within the city after seven years from its date of manufacture, according to the current regulations.
The City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 368 S. Commerce Ave.