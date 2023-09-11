The City of Sebring will be seeking proposals for the short-term use of the Museum of the Arts (MOTA) building on the City’s Lake Jackson waterfront property.
The council approved the termination of the Highlands Art Leagues use of the building effective Sept. 30.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich asked the City Council what direction it wanted to go with the MOTA building as there have been several inquiries on the property.
“Does the council want to seek solicitations for leasing the property or make that decision later?” he asked.
Councilman Josh Stewart said he would be fine with a short-term or year-to-year lease of the building until there is a final plan for the waterfront.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel said she would like to see it remain as something in the cultural direction as opposed to commercial. Of course, the Sebring Historical Society and the Highlands Lakeside Theatre are interested in the building.
“I think a solicitation is a good idea,” she said.
Council President Lenard Carlisle said it will be limited because there is no elevator and the restrooms are not ADA compliant.
Noethlich said there are two restrooms downstairs that may not be too far from being ADA compliant. Upstairs there are no restrooms. There is plumbing and rooms similar to downstairs, that could be made ADA compliant. Regardless, he said, there is no elevator to get to the second floor.
Highlands Art League President Larry Felder said the Art League has been using the building for quite some time and is familiar with it.
“From my understanding, one organization wants to use it for storage while the Historical Society is talking about maybe using it more like a museum where the public has access,” he said. “The Historical Society might be a good plan to go with whatever that might be.”
Council unanimously agreed to seek solicitations for the rental of the Museum of the Arts building.