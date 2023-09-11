Highlands Museum of the Arts

The City of Sebring will be seeking solicitations for a short-term lease of the Highlands Museum of the Arts

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The City of Sebring will be seeking proposals for the short-term use of the Museum of the Arts (MOTA) building on the City’s Lake Jackson waterfront property.

The council approved the termination of the Highlands Art Leagues use of the building effective Sept. 30.

