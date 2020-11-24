SEBRING — The City of Sebring will be seeking proposals from groups that are interested in renting the former Sebring Women’s Club building, at 4260 Lakeview Drive across the street from Veteran’s Beach.
The city purchased the building from the Sebring Women’s Club on May 19, 2019.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the city has had some interested parties who wanted to lease the property.
“We are not actively using it for anything,” he said. “We bought it for the purpose of having it for either future expansion of the water plant there or future expansion of parking, it is acting like that anyway now, for Veterans Beach.”
In the interim since there are some parties who might want to lease it the city is going to entertain some proposals to lease the property, Noethlich said.
The different entities that are interested in the property will probably make different offers to the city with some or all wanting to make improvements to the building, he said.
The City Council doesn’t want a very long-term lease like some that have been executed in the past for 20 or 30 years, Noethlich noted. Council is looking for a shorter term lease like five years that could be renewable.
The building will need some work with some items having to be brought up to current code requirements, possibly including ADA accessible restrooms, he said. The stovetop will have to be removed or replaced with a stovetop with a hood system.
Also, miscellaneous other items will need to be addressed, but nothing significant, Noethlich said. The air conditioning is still working, but anyone who moves in there will probably do some work on it or replace it.
There are four groups interested in leasing the building and they are already aware of what they need to do if they lease the building.
The Highlands County Property Appraiser’s website shows the city purchased the property for $165,000. The building has a value of $268,786 with a replacement cost of $407,252. The total assessed value of the property is $335,532.