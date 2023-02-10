SEBRING — New and existing businesses on recently annexed properties along U.S. 27 will soon be able to connect with the City of Sebring’s sewer system.
Sebring Utilities Director Bob Boggus said recently the contractor is on track to complete two sewer extension projects by the end of next week.
One project is from New Life Way (by Aldi) and goes up to Murphy gas station (Grand Prix Drive) just south of Walmart.
The other project is from the Kentucky Fried Chicken south to just north of Heartland National Bank.
When the city annexed those properties, it was obligated to provide sewer service, he said. “We didn’t have sewer there, so we had to put some in.”
After the contractor completes the construction work, the city will need to obtain clearance from Florida Department of Environmental Protection to put the new force mains in service, Boggus explained. This is a process that usually takes two to three weeks. Therefore, if everything goes as expected, businesses along these sections of U.S. 27 can connect to the city’s wastewater collection system.
The car wash being built across from Aldi has been in touch with the city several times inquiring how soon the force main would be active, he said.
City staff had posted an Invitation to Bid on the New Life Way project with the low bid being in the amount of $112,767.00 from Go Underground Utilities, LLC.
Staff received a recommendation from Polston Engineering to accept the bid submitted from Go Underground Utilities, LLC.
Go Underground did not have the low bid on the KFC project, but it was awarded the project. Go Underground’s bid was well within the city’s local preference policy of being within 5% of the low bid. Go Underground matched the $260,000 low bid.