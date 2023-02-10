Sebring utility project

The southern portion of a City of Sebring sewer line extension project at Lakeview Drive near Heartland National Bank. Go Underground Utilities is the contractor on the project.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — New and existing businesses on recently annexed properties along U.S. 27 will soon be able to connect with the City of Sebring’s sewer system.

Sebring Utilities Director Bob Boggus said recently the contractor is on track to complete two sewer extension projects by the end of next week.

