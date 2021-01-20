SEBRING — The City of Sebring Utilities Department’s front counter customer service area will be renovated with the updating to include bulletproof glass/glazing.
The city received four bids on the project.
SEMCO of Bartow submitted the lowest bid of $68,694 by a wide margin over the next lowest bid of $93,631 by E.O. Koch Construction Co. of Sebring.
Polston Engineering recommended that the city consider the qualified and low bid from SEMCO.
At a recent council meeting, Councilman Mark Stewart said since money is accepted by the Building Department in City Hall it should be hardened as well.
Stewart said he doesn’t understand why the city is doing this project when it is looking at relocating City Hall where a single cashier could handle all of the city’s business instead of having monetary transactions at multiple locations, Stewart said. Why are there numerous places to collect funds as opposed to one?
Police Chief Karl Hoglund said his concern about a central money receiving location would be the technical proficiency needed to answer some of the questions.
The Police Department collects money for code enforcement cases, lien reductions, police public records requests, he said. Whoever that clerk is has to be proficient in all those different areas to know why that money is being collected and to be able to answer questions. The Building Department will handle questions about permitting.
Stewart said that made sense and he hadn’t thought about the Police Department.
The City Council approved the SEMCO bid on the renovation project.
The scope of work for the renovation at Sebring Utilities, 321 N. Mango St., in the 135-square-foot workspace includes: demolition of existing Plexiglas panels, customer counters, custom cabinetry, carpet tiles and then the new construction including: cabinets, installation of bulletproofing glazing and Formica countertops with pass-thru trays, painting and new carpet tiles.