SEBRING— After a period of no cut-offs or late fees due to the economic hardship from the coronavirus, the City of Sebring will resume its normal utility collection policies Oct. 1.
Sebring Utilities Director Bob Boggus said the City will use two forms of communication to inform its customers — email and automated telephone calls.
The Utility Department can run a report on its new billing system that provides a complete listing of those who are past due on their account.
Boggus said Friday they were working on the wording of the notice, but hoped to start informing customers as early as the middle of the week, which would provide a little bit of August and all of September before the City actually starts disconnecting service for non-payment.
“The Council did authorize me to have staff work with folks on an individual basis and depending upon their financial situation we can out work out different types of arrangements to help them get that balance caught up,” he said.
As of Aug. 18, the City has 29 commercial accounts that are subject to disconnection for non-payment of their utility bill for a total amount in arrears of $13,684.80.
“That has pretty much stayed consistent, we haven’t seen a lot of fluctuation in that,” he said. “It is the residential side that we are seeing amounts growing.”
The number of residential accounts subject to disconnection has grown to 613 due to non-payment for a total amount in arrears of $50,118.10.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Sebring suspended all collections activity for all water and sewer customers. With this suspension, no utilities customer has been charged a late payment penalty or has experienced an interruption of service due to nonpayment, according to the July 7 City Council agenda.
On June 24 the number of utility customers with a past due balance is 522. The total amount in arrears at that was $47,482.34.